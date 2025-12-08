Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:10 08.12.2025

During wartime, TCK should only deal with those who will serve – Defense Ministry

1 min read
During wartime, TCK should only deal with those who will serve – Defense Ministry

During wartime, Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCK) should only handle those who will serve, stated Oleh Berestovy, head of the Main Directorate of Information Technology at the Ministry of Defense.

"During wartime, the TCK should only be used by those who will serve; everyone else can access their services online or through the Centers of Providing Administrative Services," Berestovy said at the Digital Defense Forum in Kyiv on Monday.

He explained that, in addition to mobilization, the TCKs are currently handling even more work, specifically: 4.2 million offline visits per year to the TCK are not related to mobilization, of which 500,000 are requests for deferments, 150-180,000 are for registration, 400,000 are for data clarification, 200,000 are for issuing paper accounting documents, 900,000 are for reservation certificates, more than 2 million are for vacation stamps, 400,000 are for obtaining travel passes, as well as thousands of requests for certificates of military service and business services.

Among other things, Berestovy reported that last year, over 2 million summonses were sent automatically through Ukrposhta.

As reported, Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetilova believes that military personnel should not be directly responsible for the detention and bringing of conscripts to territorial recruitment centers.

Tags: #tck #ministry_defense #functions

MORE ABOUT

19:36 08.12.2025
Army introducing IT vertical that will include 7,000 digital officers – Defense Ministry

Army introducing IT vertical that will include 7,000 digital officers – Defense Ministry

20:51 01.12.2025
At meeting with Dombrovskis, Shmyhal notes importance of making decision on reparations loan

At meeting with Dombrovskis, Shmyhal notes importance of making decision on reparations loan

20:32 21.11.2025
Odesa TCK briefs on explosion, death of a person

Odesa TCK briefs on explosion, death of a person

16:22 21.11.2025
Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

19:15 13.11.2025
Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

19:36 12.11.2025
Umerov discusses security cooperation, return of Ukrainian POWs with Turkish defense minister

Umerov discusses security cooperation, return of Ukrainian POWs with Turkish defense minister

15:36 02.10.2025
Two TCK servicemen wounded in Kryvyi Rih during alert; assaulter identified

Two TCK servicemen wounded in Kryvyi Rih during alert; assaulter identified

21:11 05.08.2025
Shmyhal discusses defense industry cooperation with Canadian, Slovenian counterparts

Shmyhal discusses defense industry cooperation with Canadian, Slovenian counterparts

19:59 30.07.2025
Czech Republic preparing new military assistance packages

Czech Republic preparing new military assistance packages

16:12 07.07.2025
Servicemen of security company injured during attack on TCK in Zaporizhia

Servicemen of security company injured during attack on TCK in Zaporizhia

HOT NEWS

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

Defense Ministry to implement automatic registration, sharing of military e-registration documents

Zelenskyy on European leaders' meeting: It’s important to organize such meeting to discuss very sensitive issues

LATEST

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I'm going to pay official visit to Poland, it's important for me

Zelenskyy announces this week's meeting of Coalition of Willing

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Trump definitely wants to end war

Deficit for arms purchases from USA under PURL cut to $100 mln in 2025, $15 bln needed for 2026 – Zelenskyy

EU, Ukraine jointly finalize consideration of Trump peace plan – media

Stubb: In negotiations, most difficult issues take longest time

One civilian killed, two injured in Kherson region due to enemy shelling – prosecutor's office

AD
AD