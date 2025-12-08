During wartime, TCK should only deal with those who will serve – Defense Ministry

During wartime, Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCK) should only handle those who will serve, stated Oleh Berestovy, head of the Main Directorate of Information Technology at the Ministry of Defense.

"During wartime, the TCK should only be used by those who will serve; everyone else can access their services online or through the Centers of Providing Administrative Services," Berestovy said at the Digital Defense Forum in Kyiv on Monday.

He explained that, in addition to mobilization, the TCKs are currently handling even more work, specifically: 4.2 million offline visits per year to the TCK are not related to mobilization, of which 500,000 are requests for deferments, 150-180,000 are for registration, 400,000 are for data clarification, 200,000 are for issuing paper accounting documents, 900,000 are for reservation certificates, more than 2 million are for vacation stamps, 400,000 are for obtaining travel passes, as well as thousands of requests for certificates of military service and business services.

Among other things, Berestovy reported that last year, over 2 million summonses were sent automatically through Ukrposhta.

As reported, Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetilova believes that military personnel should not be directly responsible for the detention and bringing of conscripts to territorial recruitment centers.