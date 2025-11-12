Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:59 12.11.2025

USA remains steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy – Rubio

2 min read
USA remains steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy – Rubio
Photo: https://www.axios.com

The United States is steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to engage in diplomacy and direct dialogue with Ukraine for the sake of lasting peace, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Canada.

Rubio said on his X social media page that he had met with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister and colleagues from the G7 countries to discuss "ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense and find end to this bloody conflict."

"The United States remains steadfast in working with our partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy and engage directly with Ukraine for a durable and lasting peace," the Secretary of State said.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Canada on November 11-12 to participate in a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries at the invitation of his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand.

The U.S. State Department previously reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will join the G7 meeting at the level of heads of foreign policy departments in Canada this week, where he will speak, in particular, about the U.S. President's initiative for peace in Ukraine.

The G7 ministerial meeting will be held from November 11 to 12 in Niagara region (Ontario) in Canada.

Tags: #rubio #usa

MORE ABOUT

18:44 12.11.2025
Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

15:46 10.11.2025
USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

09:18 10.11.2025
Ukrainian war refugees in USA face food crisis

Ukrainian war refugees in USA face food crisis

20:07 07.11.2025
Orban at meeting with Trump: War in Ukraine is 'most important issue for us'

Orban at meeting with Trump: War in Ukraine is 'most important issue for us'

15:05 07.11.2025
Ukraine plans to open rep office for arms sales in USA

Ukraine plans to open rep office for arms sales in USA

20:47 05.11.2025
Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

16:07 04.11.2025
USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

20:50 03.11.2025
Shmyhal holds meeting with US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker: Main topic - Ukraine's needs for coming winter

Shmyhal holds meeting with US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker: Main topic - Ukraine's needs for coming winter

19:50 03.11.2025
US drone-deal team to be in Ukraine next week

US drone-deal team to be in Ukraine next week

20:21 31.10.2025
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, leaving final decision to Trump – media

Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, leaving final decision to Trump – media

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

Hrynchuk resigns from post of Energy Minister

Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

Russians try to take advantage of thick fog and break through to Kostiantynivka, but AFU thwart enemy's plans

Zelenskyy speaks out for resignation of Ministers of Justice, Energy

LATEST

Enemy's massive assault on Pokrovsk using light vehicles partially successful; search and strike operations continue – Airborne Assault Troops

Canada announces additional sanctions against Russia

Interceptor drones destroy more than 150 enemy attack UAVs since early November – commander

Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

Umerov discusses security cooperation, return of Ukrainian POWs with Turkish defense minister

Klitschko, EBRD officials discuss further cooperation, projects implementation

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

Interagency national underwater mine clearance group to be created in Ukraine

Poroshenko calls for resignation of govt, formation of new coalition in Rada

MPs: Dismissing Halushchenko, Hrynchuk is insufficient, resignation of entire govt needed

AD
AD