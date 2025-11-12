USA remains steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy – Rubio

Photo: https://www.axios.com

The United States is steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to engage in diplomacy and direct dialogue with Ukraine for the sake of lasting peace, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Canada.

Rubio said on his X social media page that he had met with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister and colleagues from the G7 countries to discuss "ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense and find end to this bloody conflict."

"The United States remains steadfast in working with our partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy and engage directly with Ukraine for a durable and lasting peace," the Secretary of State said.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Canada on November 11-12 to participate in a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries at the invitation of his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand.

The U.S. State Department previously reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will join the G7 meeting at the level of heads of foreign policy departments in Canada this week, where he will speak, in particular, about the U.S. President's initiative for peace in Ukraine.

The G7 ministerial meeting will be held from November 11 to 12 in Niagara region (Ontario) in Canada.