Enemy pauses in Pokrovsk, awaits reinforcements, repeatedly tries to breach Hryshyne

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

In Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), the enemy has reduced its activity and is waiting for the replenishment of its main forces. The situation in the Myrnohrad area remains tense, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

The corps noted that Ukrainian soldiers are continuing search and strike operations to identify and destroy Russians in Pokrovsk. In the city and its surroundings, the forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, assault and airborne assault units, the Special Operations Command, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, and others continue their combat work.

"The enemy has reduced its activity in the city and reduced the number of movements. The enemy wants to minimize the number of losses and is waiting for the replenishment of its main forces. This is confirmed by the enemy's attempts to establish logistics through the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk," the message on the Telegram channel says. In particular, in this area, the enemy has tried several times to transfer personnel using cars and motorcycles.

According to the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Defense Forces did not allow this.

In total, since the beginning of November, the Ukrainian military has eliminated 71 occupiers in Pokrovsk, and another 36 were wounded.

"Over the past few days, the enemy has tried several times to penetrate Hryshyne. To do this, the Russians intended to mislead the Ukrainian military and enter the settlement under the guise of civilians. Our forces stopped the enemy," the report says.

The situation in the Myrnohrad area remains tense.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, after numerous unsuccessful attempts by the enemy to storm the city from the east, the enemy will try to change the vector of the attack.