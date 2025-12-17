Opposition factions submit bill in Rada on redistributing funds from the 2026 state budget to AFU

Draft Law No. 14311 on Amendments to the State Budget for 2026, which provides for the redistribution of funds in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The initiators of the document were the people's deputies of the European Solidarity faction, including the leader of the political force Petro Poroshenko and the co-chairs of the faction Iryna Gerashchenko and Artur Herasimov, people's deputies of the Holos faction, two representatives of the Batkivshchyna faction, one each from the Restoration of Ukraine and For the Future groups, as well as non-factionist Dmytro Razumkov.

The text of the document on the draft law card on the Verkhovna Rada website is currently missing. It is reported that it was received by the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, December 16, and has already been submitted for consideration by the parliamentary leadership.

As reported on the Eurosolidarity website, the bill proposes to increase spending on financial support for the military by UAH 100 billion, in particular through a reserve of funds for the security and defense sector and an increase in the share of military personal income tax transferred directly to the needs of the army. In addition, the document provides for the allocation of funds for the purchase, modernization and repair of weapons and military equipment.

The bill deals with reducing a number of expenditures of central executive bodies and state programs, which will allow accumulating about UAH 100 billion for financial support for military personnel. The document also provides that part of the funds for the maintenance of public roads will be directed to facilities that are of strategic importance for the defense capability of the state, the list of which will be determined by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As reported, even before the adoption of the state budget, Eurosolidarity introduced amendments to its draft (draft law No. 14000), proposing to redirect UAH 200 billion from non-targeted expenses to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Poroshenko insisted that the money be directed directly to the accounts of the brigades.