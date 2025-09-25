Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

Photo: Pixabay

Latvia and German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday, September 25, on the construction of an artillery ammunition factory in Latvia, the press service of the Latvian Ministry of Defense has said.

“A joint venture is planned to be established for the construction of the factory. The project is expected to attract over EUR 200 million in investment, but within ten years the factory’s exports could exceed EUR 3 billion. The construction of the factory is planned to begin in the spring of 2026, but production will begin a year later,” the report said.

The progress of the project was also supported by the government on Tuesday, September 23, when an informative report “On the Establishment of an Artillery Factory in Latvia” was considered.

“Latvia consistently invests in its defense and in partnership with its allies. Cooperation with Rheinmetall makes it possible to attract hundreds of millions of euros of investment, create new jobs and provide Latvian companies with access to first-class technologies. This strengthens not only our economy, but also national security and NATO’s collective defense. I am convinced that investments in our national defense are also investments in the security and future of our people,” commented Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinė.

It is noted that the artillery ammunition plant project will strengthen the industrial base and innovation potential. It will also bring economic benefits through new jobs and expanded export opportunities, and will contribute to closer integration of Latvia into the EU defense industry.