Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:09 25.09.2025

Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

2 min read
Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia
Photo: Pixabay

Latvia and German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday, September 25, on the construction of an artillery ammunition factory in Latvia, the press service of the Latvian Ministry of Defense has said.

“A joint venture is planned to be established for the construction of the factory. The project is expected to attract over EUR 200 million in investment, but within ten years the factory’s exports could exceed EUR 3 billion. The construction of the factory is planned to begin in the spring of 2026, but production will begin a year later,” the report said.

The progress of the project was also supported by the government on Tuesday, September 23, when an informative report “On the Establishment of an Artillery Factory in Latvia” was considered.

“Latvia consistently invests in its defense and in partnership with its allies. Cooperation with Rheinmetall makes it possible to attract hundreds of millions of euros of investment, create new jobs and provide Latvian companies with access to first-class technologies. This strengthens not only our economy, but also national security and NATO’s collective defense. I am convinced that investments in our national defense are also investments in the security and future of our people,” commented Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinė.

It is noted that the artillery ammunition plant project will strengthen the industrial base and innovation potential. It will also bring economic benefits through new jobs and expanded export opportunities, and will contribute to closer integration of Latvia into the EU defense industry.

Tags: #latvia #rheinmetall

MORE ABOUT

19:19 09.09.2025
Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

17:38 14.08.2025
Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

21:07 28.07.2025
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Latvia, Spain discuss strengthening of Ukraine's military support

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Latvia, Spain discuss strengthening of Ukraine's military support

20:11 15.07.2025
Zelenskyy, Latvian PM discuss further defense support

Zelenskyy, Latvian PM discuss further defense support

21:13 19.06.2025
Presidents of Cyprus and Latvia discuss situation in Middle East and Ukraine, expressing their support for it

Presidents of Cyprus and Latvia discuss situation in Middle East and Ukraine, expressing their support for it

19:50 26.05.2025
Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

20:09 29.04.2025
Ukraine, Latvia intend to agree on mutual recognition, exchange of national driver's licenses – Cabinet

Ukraine, Latvia intend to agree on mutual recognition, exchange of national driver's licenses – Cabinet

14:15 29.04.2025
Latvia will transfer 1,500 combat UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

Latvia will transfer 1,500 combat UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

14:40 19.04.2025
Ukrainian, Latvian, Polish FMs discuss strengthening of Ukraine's security

Ukrainian, Latvian, Polish FMs discuss strengthening of Ukraine's security

20:48 01.04.2025
Latvia sends another 1,500 UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

Latvia sends another 1,500 UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

HOT NEWS

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

LATEST

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Situation in Kupyansk is critical, but controlled by AFU

URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

Trump wants to shift responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine to Europe - Tusk

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy discusses front-line situation and air defense with US congressional delegation

Russian drone incursions on agenda for 'Drone Wall' meeting and EU summit

Lisovyi blames schools for poor engineering and science enrollment

Ukrainian and Kazakh police bust intl fraudulent call center in Bukovyna - National Police

Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

AD
AD