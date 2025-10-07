Latvia joins NATO's Renovator project, takes on reconstruction of one Ukrainian military hospital

Latvia will take part in NATO's Renovator project, which involves the restoration of five Ukrainian military hospitals, the purchase of medical equipment for them and the training of healthcare professionals, and will also take on the management of one of the hospitals.

As reported on the website of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, the country's government approved such a decision on October 7. It is noted that the reconstruction of each hospital is coordinated by one of the NATO member states, and by the government's decision, Latvia will take on the management of the reconstruction of one of them.

"On 7 October 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a decision on the participation of Latvia in the NATO project Renovator. This project is implemented within the framework of NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package and provides for the renovation of five military hospitals, the purchase of medical equipment, and the training of medical specialists. The aim is to make these hospitals modern rehabilitation centres that can help the injured return to service or successfully integrate into civilian society with the highest possible quality of life," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the goal of the project is to transform these hospitals into modern rehabilitation centers that will provide the wounded with the opportunity to return to service or successfully integrate into civilian life with the highest possible quality of life.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže expresses gratitude to all organizations and individuals who have joined in providing support to Ukraine: "NATO confidence in the capabilities of Latvia, inviting Latvia to join the small group of project implementers, is the highest recognition for those institutions, organisations, medical professionals and others involved who are already working on a daily basis to support Ukraine."

It is also reported that as part of the reconstruction work financed by the Latvian state budget, the Central Finance and Contracting Agency is coordinating the renovation of three civil hospitals. Similarly, Latvian medical professionals from the National Rehabilitation Centre Vaivari, Riga East University Hospital, Vidzeme Rehabilitation Centre, Latvian Association of Microsurgeons, and Radiosurgery Centre Sigulda continue to provide training to Ukrainian specialists in development cooperation projects supported by Latvia.