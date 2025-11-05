Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:37 05.11.2025

Ukraine's chief rabbi blesses Iranian opposition leader Beheshti to bring about regime change in his country

1 min read
Ukraine's chief rabbi blesses Iranian opposition leader Beheshti to bring about regime change in his country
Photo: https://x.com/RabbiUkraine

Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman reported meeting with Iranian opposition leader Vahid Beheshti during his trip to London.

“Because of his active opposition to the criminal regime that currently rules Iran, he is its personal enemy, which is why he is forced to stay in London. But this does not prevent him from continuing to fight for justice and a better future for his country,” Azman wrote on X on Wednesday following the meeting, illustrating a joint photo with Beheshti.

He reported that Beheshti already visited Ukraine at his invitation and “saw with his own eyes the devastation Russia has wrought on Ukraine, including with the help of Iranian-Russian drones.”

“Iran is now an active participant in the axis of evil and a strategic ally of Russia, so regime change in that country is a very important mission. I blessed Vahid Beheshti so that he would succeed!” Azman added.

Tags: #rabbi #meeting #beheshti

