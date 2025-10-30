Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:55 30.10.2025

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

Operation task force "East" (Skhid) refutes information about the alleged blocking of Ukrainian units by the Russian occupiers in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

There is no "blocking" of our Defense Forces in Pokrovsk by the enemy. "These are just Russian propaganda statements that do not correspond to reality," the group said on the Facebook page on Thursday.

It is reported that the enemy’s occupation army is indeed increasing pressure in Pokrovsk axis, in particular in Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area, and in Pokrovsk itself the situation remains complex and dynamic.

"Separate groups of enemy infantry are infiltrating the city of Pokrovsk and are trying to move and accumulate in this settlement. Strike and search operations are being carried out in the city. These enemy units and individual infantrymen are being destroyed by our soldiers. "We are increasing our forces and means to search for and destroy the enemy, in particular, the number of unmanned systems is increasing," the force said.

In the city over the past 24 hours, October 29, Ukrainian soldiers from the Seventh Rapid Reaction Corps of the Armed Forces of the Ukraine eliminated 13 occupiers, four of them near the stele at the entrance to the city in the northwestern part.

"Logistics to the city is complicated by enemy FPVs, but not interrupted. Various means of counteraction, protection and support of logistical routes are being used. "The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to clear Pokrovsk from Russian invaders," the East group has said.

As reported, on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the fighting in Pokrovsk and that capturing the city is the enemy’s main target.

On October 29, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that to implement the plan to surround the Pokrovsk agglomeration, the enemy had deployed about 11,000 people and that the occupiers were conducting a massive infiltration into Pokrovsk. According to them, in their area of ​​responsibility, the enemy had accumulated about 27,000 people, about 100 tanks, up to 260 armored combat vehicles and up to 160 guns and mortars, and a defensive operation is underway.

