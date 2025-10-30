At least three people killed in Sloviansk due to shelling

At least three people were killed and one wounded in a Russian airstrike on Sloviansk in Donetsk region on Thursday, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"The Russians fired two Smerch missiles at the city, hitting a residential area. Ten multi-story buildings, a cafe, a post office, an infrastructure facility, and three cars were damaged. All relevant services are on the scene, dealing with the aftermath of the shelling," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported one person killed and one wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Sloviansk. "A fire broke out in a garage. Ten apartment buildings, two administrative buildings, a cafe, and four cars were damaged. Rescuers extinguished all fires," the message reads.