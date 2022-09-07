Invaders shell Sloviansk, number of victims still unknown

The Russian occupiers shelled Slovoansk, Donetsk region, as a result, an entrance collapsed in one of the houses, the number of victims is still unknown, head of Sloviansk Town Military Administration Vadym Liakh said.

"We have a bad morning again. Two hits. Cherevkivka, 4th school. Fortunately, there were no victims. 43 Torska Street. The entrance has beeen destroyed. There may be people under the rubble. Rescue work is underway. The number of victims is still unknown. The shock wave also hit neighboring houses," Liakh wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.