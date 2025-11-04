Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:00 04.11.2025

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) conducts training for officers of the State Emergency Service (SES) in Sloviansk, aimed at mastering the skills of providing first aid.

"In Sloviansk, a 48-hour intensive first aid training programme for officers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has begun. The training is being delivered by instructors and trainers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," the URCS reports on Facebook.

On the first day, participants practiced essential first aid skills, including: the first aid procedure — assessing the scene, evaluating the condition of the injured, calling specialists, and providing assistance. They also learned key first aid techniques: moving a casualty into the recovery (lateral) position; performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR); techniques for stopping external bleeding, and assisting with airway obstruction, wounds, and other injuries.

The training is conducted in a format that closely resembles real conditions, incorporating practical exercises and teamwork. The goal is to prepare rescuers to act confidently, quickly, and efficiently in any situation. Several more days of training lie ahead, during which participants will hone their skills.

Since May, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has been conducting 48-hour first aid training programmes for State Emergency Service of Ukraine rescuers. During this time, more than 2,600 emergency workers from different regions of the country have participated in these trainings.

Tags: #sloviansk #urcs #state_emergency_service_of_ukraine

