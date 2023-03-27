Facts

18:57 27.03.2023

At least 32 wounded, two killed amid missile attack on Sloviansk - National Police

As of 15:00 on Monday, at least 32 people are known to have been wounded as a result of enemy rocket fire in the center of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, two people were killed, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"Two dead, at least 32 wounded. The police are documenting the consequences of the rocket attacks on Sloviansk," the police said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The report says that Russian troops attacked Donetsk region with four S-300 missiles.

According to the Police, investigative teams, explosives experts and paramedics of the police, all emergency services are working at the hit sites in Sloviansk and Druzhkivka. The rescue operation continues, the number of victims is growing.

"The enemy struck at about 10:30. Two rockets hit the center of Sloviansk. As of 15:00 it is known about 34 victims, two of them were killed. Five of the wounded are in extremely serious condition. Administrative and office buildings, five multi-storey and seven private houses, 10 cars were destroyed," the report says.

According to the National Police, the occupiers fired two more missiles at Druzhkivka. "An orphanage has been completely destroyed, social infrastructure facilities have been damaged. Information about the victims was not received," the message clarifies.

The police are collecting evidence of war crimes of the Russian Federation and help the wounded. Information about the wounded and destruction is being clarified.

Preliminary legal qualification of the crime - Part 1 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

The materials will be transferred to the Main Department of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

