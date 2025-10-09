Interfax-Ukraine
17:36 09.10.2025

Seven people reported wounded in Sloviansk

The number of wounded in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, due to enemy air bomb drops on Thursday morning increased to seven people, Head of Donetsk regional administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"The number of wounded in Sloviansk increased to seven," he said in the Telegram channel.

Earlier, it was known about six wounded, one of whom is in serious condition.

According to preliminary information, the Russians dropped two air bombs on the town.

