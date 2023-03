The number of victims of the morning shelling of Sloviansk has increased to two, the number of wounded, up to 29, among the wounded there is a child, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Updated: at 13:00, two killed, 29 wounded in Sloviansk are known," he said on Facebook.

Earlier, Kyrylenko reported one killed and 25 wounded.