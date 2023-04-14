Facts

18:57 14.04.2023

Five people killed, 15 wounded, seven may remain under rubble after Russian attack on Sloviansk – regional authorities

Five people killed, 15 wounded, seven may remain under rubble after Russian attack on Sloviansk – regional authorities

Five people were killed and 15 people were wounded as a result of an attack by the Russian occupation forces on Sloviansk, Donetsk region, the removal of debris continues, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"As of 18:00, five dead and 15 wounded were reported. Seven people, including one child, might probably remain under the rubble," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The enemy attacked the town at around 16:00. According to preliminary information, the town was shelled by S-300 missiles.

Five multi-apartment buildings and five private houses, a shop, an economic center, a club, and three cars were damaged.

Bomb experts, paramedics, rescuers, and police officers are working on the scene.

