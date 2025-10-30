Zelenskyy: If pressure continues, Russia will lose least $50 billion a year

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine will adjust its communication with partners to prepare new sanctions based on detailed intelligence assessments of the impact of sanctions on the Russian military machine. If pressure continues, the losses of the Russian Federation will amount to at least $50 billion each year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We record significant losses for Russia from the restrictions already applied to oil companies and predict that if principled and consistent pressure on Moscow continues, their losses from the restrictions that were recently applied alone will amount to at least $50 billion per year," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday.

The president noted that there are already corresponding signals from partners regarding increased sanctions.

"The volumes of oil supplies from Arab states to the world market can definitely prevent any destabilization and price jumps in the market that the Russians are afraid of," Zelenskyy added.

He also reported on the established regular exchange of data with key states regarding Russian individuals and schemes that deserve the application of sanctions, and the partners are taking into account a significant part of Ukraine’s proposals.

"The measures regarding the Russian tanker fleet, which we discussed with European leaders at the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing last week, must also be fully implemented," the president noted.

In addition, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, reported on the mood and immediate plans of the Chinese leadership in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine. "It is important that China joins the efforts to stop the constant Russian attempts to expand and prolong the war. There will be appropriate instructions to our diplomats based on information about the meetings that took place in the region these days," Zelenskyy said.