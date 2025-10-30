Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:03 30.10.2025

Occupiers near Pokrovsk resume flagpole tactics, use PSYOP – AFU 7th Corps

2 min read
Occupiers near Pokrovsk resume flagpole tactics, use PSYOP – AFU 7th Corps

The defense forces continue the operation to counter Russian soldiers who manage to infiltrate and accumulate in Pokrovsk, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"We continue to increase forces and means to search for and destroy the enemy. In particular, the number of unmanned systems is increasing. In total, on October 29, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 13 occupiers in Pokrovsk. Four of them were near the stele at the entrance to the city in the northwestern part," the Telegram message says.

It is noted that in recent days the work to destroy the enemy has been complicated by adverse weather conditions. Fog and rain reduced the effectiveness of aerial reconnaissance.

"After a long silence, the Russians resumed their flagpole tactics in our direction - installing their rags with the distribution of relevant videos on social networks. The use of this primitive psychological operations (PSYOP) tools together with false statements about the encirclement of the city by hostile political elements is only a demonstration that the enemy wants to pass off wishful thinking as reality," the unit said.

It is noted that the occupiers are not entrenched in the areas of the city of Pokrovsk, but periodically move. In particular, changing into civilian clothes. Logistics - in Pokrovsk is complicated due to the presence of a significant number of enemy first-person view drones (FPVs) in the sky, but is possible.

"The enemy is also active in the Myrnohrad area. If the enemy attacks Pokrovsk mainly with infantry, then near Myrnohrad he uses both infiltration in several defense directions and open use of armored vehicles. The other day the Russians carried out another mechanized assault. During the enemy attack, our military destroyed five units of armored vehicles, two vehicles and at least 14 occupiers. Eight of them were on the outskirts of Myrnohrad. The defense forces continue to work to identify and destroy the remnants of the occupiers," the message says.

Tags: #pokrovsk #myrnohrad

MORE ABOUT

17:55 30.10.2025
No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

19:15 29.10.2025
Donetsk Administration: Evacuation in Pokrovsk practically impossible, enemy targeting civilians, 1,256 people remain there

Donetsk Administration: Evacuation in Pokrovsk practically impossible, enemy targeting civilians, 1,256 people remain there

13:42 29.10.2025
Russian flag at the entrance to Pokrovsk hangs for only an hour – DeepState

Russian flag at the entrance to Pokrovsk hangs for only an hour – DeepState

12:03 29.10.2025
Russian troops not in Myrnohrad - Vostok

Russian troops not in Myrnohrad - Vostok

10:45 29.10.2025
DeepState reports massive enemy infiltration in Pokrovsk

DeepState reports massive enemy infiltration in Pokrovsk

19:50 27.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Fighting continues in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy: Fighting continues in Pokrovsk

19:20 20.10.2025
Pokrovsk Mining halves losses in first half-year after downtime

Pokrovsk Mining halves losses in first half-year after downtime

20:14 17.10.2025
Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

09:51 14.10.2025
Invaders lose 113 people in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Invaders lose 113 people in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

10:38 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia rushing to take Pokrovsk after heavy losses near Dobropillia

Zelenskyy: Russia rushing to take Pokrovsk after heavy losses near Dobropillia

HOT NEWS

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

Explosion happened in Kyiv during inspection of parcels: five postal workers injured

At least three people killed in Sloviansk due to shelling

LATEST

President's Office head: Teenager leaves occupied territories to his father in controlled territory

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure exacerbate civilian suffering ahead of winter – UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine

Customs Service: Explosion takes place at Ukrposhta customs post at Kyiv customs office, shipment intended for export from Ukraine

During transfer of aid to AFU, Poroshenko accuses Special Communications Service of leaving brigades without Mavic drones

Cabinet okays redistributing state budget subvention to 15 extra restoration projects

New invaders’casualties in Donetsk region: Two killed, nine wounded

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

MFA spokesperson urges journalists not to believe Putin's proposals on 'corridors' in war zone: I saw it with my own eyes in 2014 in Ilovaisk

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

Slovenia backs use of frozen Russian assets, but it’s important to consider all risks – FM

AD
AD