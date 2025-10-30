Occupiers near Pokrovsk resume flagpole tactics, use PSYOP – AFU 7th Corps

The defense forces continue the operation to counter Russian soldiers who manage to infiltrate and accumulate in Pokrovsk, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"We continue to increase forces and means to search for and destroy the enemy. In particular, the number of unmanned systems is increasing. In total, on October 29, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 13 occupiers in Pokrovsk. Four of them were near the stele at the entrance to the city in the northwestern part," the Telegram message says.

It is noted that in recent days the work to destroy the enemy has been complicated by adverse weather conditions. Fog and rain reduced the effectiveness of aerial reconnaissance.

"After a long silence, the Russians resumed their flagpole tactics in our direction - installing their rags with the distribution of relevant videos on social networks. The use of this primitive psychological operations (PSYOP) tools together with false statements about the encirclement of the city by hostile political elements is only a demonstration that the enemy wants to pass off wishful thinking as reality," the unit said.

It is noted that the occupiers are not entrenched in the areas of the city of Pokrovsk, but periodically move. In particular, changing into civilian clothes. Logistics - in Pokrovsk is complicated due to the presence of a significant number of enemy first-person view drones (FPVs) in the sky, but is possible.

"The enemy is also active in the Myrnohrad area. If the enemy attacks Pokrovsk mainly with infantry, then near Myrnohrad he uses both infiltration in several defense directions and open use of armored vehicles. The other day the Russians carried out another mechanized assault. During the enemy attack, our military destroyed five units of armored vehicles, two vehicles and at least 14 occupiers. Eight of them were on the outskirts of Myrnohrad. The defense forces continue to work to identify and destroy the remnants of the occupiers," the message says.