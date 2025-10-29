Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:17 29.10.2025

Electronics retailers to sign memo on good business practices – Business Ombudsman Council

1 min read

Representatives of the electronics retail market plan to sign a memorandum on compliance with good business practices and their dissemination in cooperation with state bodies, the press service of the Business Ombudsman Council reported.

According to the report, the relevant intention was expressed by market representatives during the first business meeting with the participation of the Business Ombudsman Council, which acts as a facilitator of the process.

The meeting participants agreed to develop and sign a relevant memorandum and a roadmap for the gradual change of business practices by companies that do not fully comply with them, as well as to introduce a procedure for monitoring compliance with the memorandum.

In addition, the memorandum will provide for cooperation between market participants with the Economic Security Bureau, the State Tax Service, the State Financial Monitoring Service, and other bodies to spread transparent business practices to the electronics retail market.

