Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Russia has not given Ukraine and its partners its so-called "memorandum" on the terms of the ceasefire; the Russians are doing everything to ensure that the meetings are empty, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Words do not work with Moscow. Even the so-called memorandum that they promised and apparently prepared for more than a week, no one has seen yet. They did not give it to Ukraine. They did not give it to our partners. Even Turkey, as the country that hosted the first meeting, did not give a new agenda. Although they promised the exact opposite, and first of all they promised it to the United States of America, to President Trump," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

He called such behavior of the Kremlin "another Russian deception." "They do everything to make the meetings empty," the president added.

According to him, this is another reason for sufficient sanctions and pressure on the Russian Federation.