21:00 15.10.2025

Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

On the sidelines of the Rammstein meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed on the Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative, under which the countries will support Ukraine with training, equipment, and expertise to create and strengthen a Ukrainian brigade in accordance with modern NATO standards, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

"Another important moment today is the signing of a memorandum on the Nordic-Baltic Initiative to provide equipment and training to Ukrainian brigades in Poland. This initiative will strengthen Ukraine's defense capability and help bring a just peace closer," he said at a press conference following the Ramstein meeting (the 31st meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense).

According to the Norwegian government's website, the memorandum was signed during a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on October 15. The cooperation agreement was signed by Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Ukraine.

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers will undergo training and receive equipment as part of Operation Legion.

"This is an important step in cooperation between allies to support Ukraine's defense capabilities. Ukraine needs to strengthen its military, both in terms of training and equipment. Through this cooperation, we are doing just that," said Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Ø. Sandvik.

Under this agreement, participating countries provide assistance in the form of training, equipment, and expertise, which will enable the creation and strengthening of a Ukrainian brigade in accordance with modern NATO standards and practices.

Norway has assumed leadership of this work. Cooperation takes place at both the political and military levels, facilitating close coordination between all participating countries. Norway's contribution amounts to approximately NOK 10 billion.

"This cooperation strengthens Ukraine's defense and is a clear signal of our long-term commitment to the country's sovereignty and security," the defense minister stated.

Furthermore, Norway noted that this is a unique opportunity to learn from Ukraine's combat experience.

On October 1, the defense ministers of Norway and Poland opened a training center for this cooperation – Camp Jomsborg in southeastern Poland. There, forces from Nordic and Baltic countries are already training soldiers and officers for the Ukrainian army.

