Ukraine's Sigma Mobile completes recovery work, prepares to launch reinforced power bank line

Ukrainian electronics brand Sigma Mobile, known for its rugged smartphones, power banks, and other mobile technology, has completed recovery efforts following a missile strike that destroyed its main warehouse – where over 90% of its finished goods were stored.

"We went through the darkest period in the company's history. But we didn't give up. Most importantly, we responded to every customer, delivered every product, and found solutions. This experience made us stronger," commented Sigma Mobile founder Oleksiy Harusov.

As reported, on April 6, 2025, a missile strike on Kyiv destroyed the company's central warehouse, resulting in the loss of over 100,000 units of finished products, large inventories of spare parts, a delivery van, warehouse equipment, and more. The total losses exceeded UAH 100 million.

As the company rebuilds, Sigma Mobile is preparing to launch a new line of power banks equipped with a range of unique features tailored to the Ukrainian market. The team notes that the upcoming models will represent a significant leap in autonomy, protection, and convenience.

Founded in 2010, Sigma Mobile specializes in developing rugged mobile technology – including phones, smartphones, power banks, tablets, and other devices – designed for extreme conditions and professional users such as military personnel, rescue workers, and travelers who require durable equipment in challenging environments.