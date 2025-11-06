Sweden, Ukraine sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense innovations

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jönsson and Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of defense innovations, the Swedish government press service said.

"By combining Sweden's industrial and technological strengths with Ukraine's combat experience, we can create new military capabilities. This cooperation will make our armed forces stronger. This is an investment in peace and security," Jönsson said.

As noted in the report, Ukraine has the world's largest experience in the rapid development of new defense technologies during war, and Sweden has experience in the field of modern industry and production of defense equipment. Advanced Swedish technological research and development combined with Ukraine's combat experience create a solid foundation for a partnership in the field of defense innovation.

"Ukraine and Sweden seek to deepen cooperation in the field of defense innovation and industrial ecosystems and to create a Swedish-Ukrainian defense innovation hub in Ukraine, which will facilitate the exchange of innovative solutions and experience. Sweden and Ukraine also recognize the need to scale up production and create sustainable and adaptive defense equipment production systems," the Swedish government said.

Previously, Sweden and Ukraine have already signed a memorandum of intent on joint production of defense equipment in Sweden.

The declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of defense innovation consists of several parts: deepening the exchange between the defense innovation and industrial ecosystems of Sweden and Ukraine; recognition of the need to scale up production and create sustainable and adaptive defense equipment production systems; support the establishment of a Defence Innovation Hub in Ukraine aimed at supporting defence innovation in Ukraine and Sweden; use Sweden's advanced technical capabilities in R&D and industry, as well as Ukraine’s battlefield experience to develop solutions to new challenges in combat operations.

The memorandum also envisages exploring joint projects within the framework of the Build with Ukraine initiative to increase the production of innovative Ukrainian products, exchange innovative solutions and experiences with the aim of industrial implementation of production and increasing production capacities, as well as promote jointly developed, battlefield-tested innovative solutions and products among other allies and like-minded partners.

The parties will also consider concluding other agreements, as necessary, to promote the innovation partnership.