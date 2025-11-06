Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:58 06.11.2025

Sweden, Ukraine sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense innovations

2 min read
Sweden, Ukraine sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense innovations

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jönsson and Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of defense innovations, the Swedish government press service said.

"By combining Sweden's industrial and technological strengths with Ukraine's combat experience, we can create new military capabilities. This cooperation will make our armed forces stronger. This is an investment in peace and security," Jönsson said.

As noted in the report, Ukraine has the world's largest experience in the rapid development of new defense technologies during war, and Sweden has experience in the field of modern industry and production of defense equipment. Advanced Swedish technological research and development combined with Ukraine's combat experience create a solid foundation for a partnership in the field of defense innovation.

"Ukraine and Sweden seek to deepen cooperation in the field of defense innovation and industrial ecosystems and to create a Swedish-Ukrainian defense innovation hub in Ukraine, which will facilitate the exchange of innovative solutions and experience. Sweden and Ukraine also recognize the need to scale up production and create sustainable and adaptive defense equipment production systems," the Swedish government said.

Previously, Sweden and Ukraine have already signed a memorandum of intent on joint production of defense equipment in Sweden.

The declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of defense innovation consists of several parts: deepening the exchange between the defense innovation and industrial ecosystems of Sweden and Ukraine; recognition of the need to scale up production and create sustainable and adaptive defense equipment production systems; support the establishment of a Defence Innovation Hub in Ukraine aimed at supporting defence innovation in Ukraine and Sweden; use Sweden's advanced technical capabilities in R&D and industry, as well as Ukraine’s battlefield experience to develop solutions to new challenges in combat operations.

The memorandum also envisages exploring joint projects within the framework of the Build with Ukraine initiative to increase the production of innovative Ukrainian products, exchange innovative solutions and experiences with the aim of industrial implementation of production and increasing production capacities, as well as promote jointly developed, battlefield-tested innovative solutions and products among other allies and like-minded partners.

The parties will also consider concluding other agreements, as necessary, to promote the innovation partnership.

Tags: #memo #sweden #cooperation

MORE ABOUT

20:57 06.11.2025
Shmyhal meets with Saab, Swedish Gripen jet manufacturer

Shmyhal meets with Saab, Swedish Gripen jet manufacturer

19:13 06.11.2025
In Poland, Yermak discusses strengthening military cooperation

In Poland, Yermak discusses strengthening military cooperation

14:22 03.11.2025
Medical institutions of Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign cooperation agreements – Ministry of Health

Medical institutions of Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign cooperation agreements – Ministry of Health

20:17 29.10.2025
Electronics retailers to sign memo on good business practices – Business Ombudsman Council

Electronics retailers to sign memo on good business practices – Business Ombudsman Council

16:33 25.10.2025
Zelenskyy: We counting on 150 Gripen aircraft for Ukraine, first ones should arrive next year

Zelenskyy: We counting on 150 Gripen aircraft for Ukraine, first ones should arrive next year

16:10 25.10.2025
German Economy Minister notes huge potential in cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry

German Economy Minister notes huge potential in cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry

14:15 22.10.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Sweden

Zelenskyy arrives in Sweden

16:46 21.10.2025
Sweden increases support for Ukraine by EUR 35 mln – MFA

Sweden increases support for Ukraine by EUR 35 mln – MFA

19:52 17.10.2025
Ukraine, Poland may cooperate on SMR projects – head of Ukrainian Nuclear Forum

Ukraine, Poland may cooperate on SMR projects – head of Ukrainian Nuclear Forum

21:00 15.10.2025
Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to scale entire tech base to evacuate wounded soldiers

Zelenskyy announces important agreement for military capabilities in Nov

Kachka expects to agree on positions with partners on reparations loan by Dec 19

Kachka: EU to approve decision on readiness for talks with Ukraine, despite Hungary's objection

Ukraine and Kenya to cooperate to stop fraudulent methods of Russian recruitment of foreigners for war – Zelenskyy

LATEST

MFA providing consular support to Kuznetsov, Ukrainian citizen detained in Italy, demanding his return to Ukraine

Kyiv region to receive over UAH 730 mln to complete 30 reconstruction projects

Zelenskyy: We to increase funding for AFU corps in hottest battles

Ukraine to scale entire tech base to evacuate wounded soldiers

Zelenskyy announces important agreement for military capabilities in Nov

Six people injured in attack on Dnipro, three hospitalized – authorities

PGO appealing acquittal verdict of Russian serviceman

Kachka expects to agree on positions with partners on reparations loan by Dec 19

Man's body recovered from rubble of house in Kamianske, rescue operations completed

Kachka: Ukraine hands over to Hungary bill on changes to education legislation

AD
AD