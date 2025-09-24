Interfax-Ukraine
10:24 24.09.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross and Ukraine's State Archival Service sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and Ukraine's State Archival Service sign cooperation memo
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the State Archival Service of Ukraine have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

"The document sets out joint actions in protecting archival collections and supporting archival sector workers during wartime. Preserving national memory and cultural values is not only a historical mission but also a humanitarian task," URCS wrote on Facebook.

The cooperation provides for first-aid and psychosocial support training, evacuation of archival documents in case of threats, and marking archival facilities with special protective signs in line with international humanitarian law.

URCS expressed confidence that the memorandum will provide a solid foundation for long-term cooperation, helping to safeguard vital archives and the professionals dedicated to their preservation, while strengthening the resilience of state institutions during the war.

 

 

