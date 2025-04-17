Memo of Intent with USA may be signed online today – Zelenskyy

Memorandum of Intent with the United States may be signed online today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"A couple of days ago, the American side proposed to go back to one more step while lawyers are working on the agreement - this is a memorandum of intent, our intentions are positive, constructive, we show it. Therefore, the memorandum of intent, that is, not the agreement itself, but the memorandum of intent can be signed online today," Zelenskyy told reporters during a briefing on Thursday.

He reported that the Ukrainian side agreed today, and now First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko is working on the text of the memorandum.

On the eve, Svyrydenko reported that the technical teams of Ukraine and the United States have worked thoroughly on the agreement, there is significant progress.

"A positive new step with the United States regarding the agreement on economic partnership and the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Our technical teams have worked very thoroughly together on the agreement - there is significant progress, the lawyers have made the right accents in the draft agreement, grateful to the negotiators in both teams," Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to her, the Ukrainian side agreed to record this "positive" in the relevant memorandum of intent, so work will be carried out in the near future to complete the formalization of the agreement.

Svyrydenko added that the teams will also work on specific points in the agreement, much has already been worked out, and the level of the agreement should be quite high.

"The agreement will be subject to ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, will provide an opportunity for investment and development in Ukraine, and will also provide conditions for tangible economic growth for both Ukraine and the United States," she noted.