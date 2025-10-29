Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:42 29.10.2025

Russian flag at the entrance to Pokrovsk hangs for only an hour – DeepState

2 min read

The Russian occupiers hung their flag on the ceiling at the entrance to the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, where fighting is taking place, but within an hour this flag was destroyed.

"The rag on entrance to Pokrovsk was discovered at approximately 9:40 and was destroyed by 10:40," the Telegram channel of the OSINT project DeepState reported on Wednesday.

The message is illustrated by a video of the destruction of the Russian flag hung on the ceiling, probably by an artillery strike. At the same time, the stele itself, decorated with the flag of Ukraine on top, remained intact.

The video also shows that we are talking about the entrance to Pokrovsk from the west, from the villages of Kotlyne and Udachne, which are controlled by the enemy.

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the fighting in Pokrovsk and that the capture of the city is the main goal of the enemy.

A day earlier, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that urban battles were ongoing in Pokrovsk with enemy groups, which, due to their numerical superiority in forces and means, managed to infiltrate parts of the city.

Tags: #russian_flag #pokrovsk

