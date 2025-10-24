Sybiha, Norwegian Defense Minister discuss development of defense industrial cooperation

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with the Minister of Defense of Norway Tore Onshuus Sandvik and discussed the development of a joint defense industry with him, the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"I had a very sustantive meeting with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik, and thanked him for all the efforts of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense to support Ukraine… We discussed Ukraine’s immediate and long-term priorities and needs. We also agreed on concrete next steps to further advance Ukraine-Norway defense cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis. Our bilateral industrial cooperation is becoming increasingly essential as Russia continues its brutal war and relentless attacks against Ukraine. The security of Ukraine and the rest of Europe is indivisible and our country is its important contributor. With the help of friends like Norway, we remain steadfast and continue our work to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine," Sybiha said.

According to him, in 2025, Norway allocated $7 billion for military-technical assistance to Ukraine and plans to do the same in 2026. "Crucially, the vast majority of these resources strengthen Ukraine’s defense industry and international initiatives aimed at providing Ukraine with equipment. Just last week, Norwegian government committed to providing $200 million for the PURL initiative," the minister said.

The head of the foreign ministry also reported that he was received by Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre and discussed with him the issues of defense and energy support for Ukraine.