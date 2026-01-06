Russia systematically targets American business, repeatedly strikes at Bunge plant in Dnipro - MFA

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?

Repeated attempts by the Russian Federation to strike the sunflower oil production plant of the American company Bunge in the Dnipro are part of Russia's systematic attacks on American business in Ukraine, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

According to him, this attack was not a mistake and was intentional, since Russian troops tried to strike this facility repeatedly.

During the full-scale war, approximately half of the members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine suffered damage or destruction of their facilities of varying magnitude: "Russia systematically attacks American business in Ukraine. Last year, Russian strikes damaged the Boeing office in Kyiv, a large American electronics manufacturer in Transcarpathia and other facilities," Sybiha noted in a post on the social network X.

The minister emphasized that the Russian Federation's attacks on American business and American interests in Ukraine demonstrate contempt for peace efforts. "Putin's attacks on American business and American interests in Ukraine demonstrate his complete disregard for the peace efforts led by President Donald Trump," Sybiha said.

He stressed the importance of advancing the peace process, which Ukraine is ready to do, as well as the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and sanctions pressure. According to the minister, Moscow's refusal to reciprocate Ukraine's constructive steps towards peace must have its price, and the Kremlin must feel that this price is serious.

As reported, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov noted earlier on Monday that as a result of the drone attack on the roads of the city of Dnipro, 300 tons of oil, which was produced at one of the plants of one of the world's leading grain traders Bunge, spilled onto the roads.

Bunge is one of the world's largest agro-industrial companies, a member of the so-called "big four" (ABCD) of global grain traders along with Cargill, ADM and Louis Dreyfus.

Bunge has been operating in Ukraine since 2002 and is one of the leading grain exporters and sunflower oil producers. The company's main assets in the country are its subsidiary Suntrade, a network of grain elevators, a terminal in the Mykolaiv seaport, and the Dnipropetrovsk oil extraction plant, which produces the popular Oleyna brand of oil. In addition, in 2025, the company received permission to acquire the Vinnytsia Oil Extraction Plant (ViOi), which further expanded its production capabilities in the Ukrainian market.