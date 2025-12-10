Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:23 10.12.2025

Coalition of the Willing to hold videoconference meeting on Thurs, Dec 11 – media

1 min read

A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place via videoconference on Thursday, December 11, Sky News reported.

“The self-titled coalition of the willing will meet in a video call tomorrow, the French presidency has said. It comes after Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the E3 leaders (from Germany, France and Britain) for talks on the revised peace plan for Ukraine in Downing Street on Monday,” Sky News reported on its website on Wednesday, citing French President Emmanuel Macron.

No details were provided about the meeting’s participants.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the peace talks were at a "critical stage," but emphasized that the issue of Ukraine is Ukraine’s business. French President Macron stated that Kyiv and its allies have "many aces in their hands."

Tags: #coalition_of_the_willing

