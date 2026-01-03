Meeting of national security advisors from Coalition of Willing begins in Kyiv

Photo: @umerov_rustem Telegram

A meeting of national security advisors from the Coalition of the Willing has begun in Kyiv. The parties will discuss framework documents for a peace agreement, Ukraine’s future plan for recovery and prosperity, as well as military-political issues, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced.

"Together with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Presidential Office Advisor Oleksandr Bevz, we have begun joint work with our European partners in Kyiv," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the first part of the meeting focuses on framework documents, specifically issues of security guarantees, approaches to a peace plan, and the sequence of further joint steps.

"We are working to ensure that all decisions are realistic and backed by shared responsibility," he added.