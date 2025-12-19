Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:31 19.12.2025

European Union ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine – EU summit

2 min read

European Union leaders say the EU and its member states are ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine.

“The European Union and Member States are ready to contribute to robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine, notably through the Coalition of the Willing and in cooperation with the United States. This will include supporting Ukraine’s ability to deter aggression and defend itself effectively. The contribution of the European Union and Member States will be based on their respective competences and capabilities and in line with international law,” this is stated in the conclusions adopted following the meeting of the European Council.

The European Council also underlines “the critical need to ensure that Ukraine remains resilient and has the budgetary and military means to continue to exercise its inherent right of self-defence and counter and deter Russia’s aggression, also over the long term.”

“Recalling the commitment of October 2025 to address Ukraine’s pressing financial needs for 2026-2027, including for its military and defence efforts, the European Council took stock of ongoing work to deliver on that commitment. In line with the European Council’s previous conclusions which underline that, subject to EU law, Russia’s assets should remain immobilised until Russia ceases its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates it for the damage caused by its war, the European Union, given the unprecedented situation, adopted on the basis of Article 122 TFEU exceptional, temporary and duly justified emergency measures immobilising such assets on a more sustained basis,” EU leaders confirmed the previously adopted decision.

Tags: #guarantees_for_ukraine #eu

MORE ABOUT

12:43 19.12.2025
Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia not to be involved in implementing EU summit decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 90 bln loan from EU budget

Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia not to be involved in implementing EU summit decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 90 bln loan from EU budget

11:21 19.12.2025
Shmyhal: EU loan for EUR 90 bln strengthens Ukraine's defense capability, strategic step for security of Europe

Shmyhal: EU loan for EUR 90 bln strengthens Ukraine's defense capability, strategic step for security of Europe

09:25 19.12.2025
EU to increase pressure on Russia, 20th package of sanctions to be adopted in early 2026 – EU summit

EU to increase pressure on Russia, 20th package of sanctions to be adopted in early 2026 – EU summit

19:22 18.12.2025
EU accession can be accelerated – Zelenskyy

EU accession can be accelerated – Zelenskyy

16:35 18.12.2025
Zelenskyy: EU partners inform of decision on financial assistance that could be made by year end

Zelenskyy: EU partners inform of decision on financial assistance that could be made by year end

20:36 17.12.2025
EU Council expects opening of clusters with Ukraine, Moldova on EU accession – Kachka

EU Council expects opening of clusters with Ukraine, Moldova on EU accession – Kachka

11:24 17.12.2025
EU under unprecedented pressure from USA ahead of meeting on Ukraine funding – media

EU under unprecedented pressure from USA ahead of meeting on Ukraine funding – media

09:41 17.12.2025
Hungary blocks EU statement assessing Ukraine's integration progress – media

Hungary blocks EU statement assessing Ukraine's integration progress – media

20:17 15.12.2025
Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

19:45 15.12.2025
Kallas: Technology doesn't work properly, no good conversation with Witkoff, Kushner

Kallas: Technology doesn't work properly, no good conversation with Witkoff, Kushner

HOT NEWS

Von der Leyen: Similarly to Reparations Loan, Ukraine would only need to pay back the loan once it receives reparations from Russia

Merz: Ukraine to receive EUR 90 bln loan from EU to be repaid only after Russia pays reparations

Costa: We have deal on Ukraine financial support for 2026-2027

Govt frees up 800 MW of power for consumers after reviewing critical infrastructure facilities – Ministry of Energy

Shmyhal: EU loan for EUR 90 bln strengthens Ukraine's defense capability, strategic step for security of Europe

LATEST

Von der Leyen: Similarly to Reparations Loan, Ukraine would only need to pay back the loan once it receives reparations from Russia

Merz: Ukraine to receive EUR 90 bln loan from EU to be repaid only after Russia pays reparations

Costa: We have deal on Ukraine financial support for 2026-2027

Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 108 out of 160 Russians’ air attack weapons on Friday night

Govt frees up 800 MW of power for consumers after reviewing critical infrastructure facilities – Ministry of Energy

European leaders able to achieve acceptable result – Kyslytsya

EU member states must step up military support for Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

Recruitment of participants for first wave of REDpreneur Women program completed

Ukraine receives financial guarantee of security for coming years – Zelenskyy

Poroshenko hands over 100 Blyskavka suicide drones to brigades

AD
AD