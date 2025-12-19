European Union ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine – EU summit

European Union leaders say the EU and its member states are ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine.

“The European Union and Member States are ready to contribute to robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine, notably through the Coalition of the Willing and in cooperation with the United States. This will include supporting Ukraine’s ability to deter aggression and defend itself effectively. The contribution of the European Union and Member States will be based on their respective competences and capabilities and in line with international law,” this is stated in the conclusions adopted following the meeting of the European Council.

The European Council also underlines “the critical need to ensure that Ukraine remains resilient and has the budgetary and military means to continue to exercise its inherent right of self-defence and counter and deter Russia’s aggression, also over the long term.”

“Recalling the commitment of October 2025 to address Ukraine’s pressing financial needs for 2026-2027, including for its military and defence efforts, the European Council took stock of ongoing work to deliver on that commitment. In line with the European Council’s previous conclusions which underline that, subject to EU law, Russia’s assets should remain immobilised until Russia ceases its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates it for the damage caused by its war, the European Union, given the unprecedented situation, adopted on the basis of Article 122 TFEU exceptional, temporary and duly justified emergency measures immobilising such assets on a more sustained basis,” EU leaders confirmed the previously adopted decision.