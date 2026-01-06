Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:04 06.01.2026

Coalition of the Willing to hold talks on support for Ukraine and security guarantees - Tusk

1 min read
Coalition of the Willing to hold talks on support for Ukraine and security guarantees - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the Coalition of the Willing will hold talks in Paris on Tuesday on support for Ukraine and possible security guarantees.

"We will discuss the details of the Paris Declaration. This declaration will not yet be an obligation, but it will be a confirmation of the will to fully cooperate in order to guarantee security, support for Ukraine, the restoration of Ukraine after the war, and especially to achieve fair and secure conditions for peace or at least a ceasefire," the Prime Minister's Office quoted him as saying on the social network X before his departure. "

"The goal of this Paris meeting is to bring Europe and the United States closer together and unify their positions. Only such pressure can force the Russians to take the issue of a ceasefire seriously, and then peace," Tusk said.

He added that he did not rule out the possibility that the signing of documents that would finally approve the joint US-European position would take place in the coming days, "possibly in Washington, although this issue remains open."

Tags: #tusk #coalition_of_the_willing

