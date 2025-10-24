Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:10 24.10.2025

Costa: EU committed to addressing Ukraine's pressing financial needs for next two years

1 min read
Costa: EU committed to addressing Ukraine's pressing financial needs for next two years

European Council President Antonio Costa announced the EU’s intention to meet Ukraine’s financial needs for the next two years.

He announced this on his page on the social network X following the European Council meeting that took place in Brussels on Thursday.

“Today, the EUCO delivered an important message: The EU is committed to addressing Ukraine’s pressing financial needs for the next two years, including support for its military and defence efforts. Russia must stop the war immediately,” Costa said.

Tags: #financial #eu #costa_antónio

MORE ABOUT

10:08 24.10.2025
EU again fails to make decision on opening negotiating clusters with Ukraine

EU again fails to make decision on opening negotiating clusters with Ukraine

20:54 23.10.2025
Mathernova: Russia fears the truth, that’s why it targets those who tell it

Mathernova: Russia fears the truth, that’s why it targets those who tell it

14:59 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

10:49 23.10.2025
Costa pledges political decision on Ukraine's 2026-2027 funding

Costa pledges political decision on Ukraine's 2026-2027 funding

20:36 21.10.2025
Orbán to miss Ukraine discussion at EU summit, Fico to represent him

Orbán to miss Ukraine discussion at EU summit, Fico to represent him

15:40 21.10.2025
Kosta invites Zelenskyy to attend European Council meeting on Oct 23

Kosta invites Zelenskyy to attend European Council meeting on Oct 23

14:43 21.10.2025
EU wants to develop legal proposal on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, Belgium to not object – media

EU wants to develop legal proposal on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, Belgium to not object – media

11:15 21.10.2025
EU envoys back loan to Ukraine financed by frozen Russian assets – media

EU envoys back loan to Ukraine financed by frozen Russian assets – media

20:18 20.10.2025
EU intends to start drafting 20th package of sanctions against Russia after adopting 19th one

EU intends to start drafting 20th package of sanctions against Russia after adopting 19th one

17:01 20.10.2025
EU Council asks European Commission to propose further measures to support Ukraine's energy security

EU Council asks European Commission to propose further measures to support Ukraine's energy security

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko on heating season: We follow decisions of local authorities

AFU Air Force: 72 out of 128 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, hits of 47 drones recorded at 10 locations

European Council tasks Commission with proposals on Ukraine financing using Russian assets for 2026-2027

Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

Zelenskyy on outcomes of his meeting with Trump: We have sanctions on Russia's energy sector; no meeting in Hungary without Ukraine

LATEST

Svyrydenko on heating season: We follow decisions of local authorities

EU to continue its peace efforts, incl through Coalition of the Willing

Death toll from Kherson shelling grows to 3, with another 14 people injured, incl children

Ukrainian delegation holds number of bilateral meetings in Brussels within framework of European Council

Defense forces repel the enemy in Pokrovsk district, while Russians advance in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions – DeepState

White House: Trump wants to see action, not just talk

AFU Air Force: 72 out of 128 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, hits of 47 drones recorded at 10 locations

Unmanned Systems Force strike 868 enemy targets in past 24 hours

European Council tasks Commission with proposals on Ukraine financing using Russian assets for 2026-2027

Nine people, incl teenager, injured in shelling attack in Kherson

AD
AD