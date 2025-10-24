Costa: EU committed to addressing Ukraine's pressing financial needs for next two years

European Council President Antonio Costa announced the EU’s intention to meet Ukraine’s financial needs for the next two years.

He announced this on his page on the social network X following the European Council meeting that took place in Brussels on Thursday.

“Today, the EUCO delivered an important message: The EU is committed to addressing Ukraine’s pressing financial needs for the next two years, including support for its military and defence efforts. Russia must stop the war immediately,” Costa said.