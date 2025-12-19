Interfax-Ukraine
15:05 19.12.2025

EU decision on EUR 90 bln is victory for Ukraine — Zelensky

The EU’s decision on EUR 90 billion is a victory for Ukraine, without them it would be very difficult, and they are tied to the reparations of the Russian Federation in any case, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"For us today, this is an important victory, these 90 billion. Without them it would be very difficult, very difficult. You understand this perfectly well… In any case, it is tied to the reparations of the Russians," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw on Friday.

Zelenskyy stressed that the decision of European leaders is "a signal to the Russians that there is no point in them continuing to fight, because we are supported financially, and therefore, we will not fall apart on the front."

