19:07 23.10.2025

Russia wiping out Pokrovsk agglomeration with aerial bombs – 7th corps of Airborne assault troops brigade

On Wednesday, October 22, in the area of ​​responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Airborne Forces brigade, Russians carried out an all-time high 39 strike with tactical aircraft, dropping a total of 156 guided bombs.

"This is the highest number of airstrikes in our defensive zone since July 2025. The enemy dropped smart bombs primarily in the north of Pokrovsk, the area of ​​the villages of Hryshyne and Myrnohrad, as well as in the area of ​​the demarcation line near the village of Lysivka," the 7th Corps said.

The Airborne assault troops noted that since the beginning of October, the enemy has attacked Pokrovsk agglomeration with tactical aircraft 215 times, dropping 860 smart bombs of 250 kg each.

"The tactical goal of such attacks is to disrupt our logistics. The strategic goal is to break Pokrovsk's defenses through constant attempts at infiltration, flanking pressure, and increasing the number of open assaults," the message reads.

The 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces noted that ongoing work is underway in their zone to ensure the security of logistics and troop rotations, and that aerial and ground drones are being used to deliver ammunition, food supplies, and medical supplies.

