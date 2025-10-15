Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:05 15.10.2025

If Kremlin left unchecked, hybrid aggression against EU and NATO will only intensify – Budanov

2 min read
If Kremlin left unchecked, hybrid aggression against EU and NATO will only intensify – Budanov

Russia will escalate hybrid aggression against European Union and NATO states if Moscow does not feel resistance, stated Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

"Let’s have no illusions. Putin’s true intentions are to continue and intensify aggression. His current targets are the European Union and NATO countries, which the Kremlin sees as the main threat to the rule of the Russian authoritarian regime. Currently, only the first stages of the ‘hybrid war’ doctrine are apparently being implemented in Europe. If the Kremlin isn’t stopped and given a decisive and painful rebuff, hybrid aggression against EU and NATO countries will only spread and intensify," Budanov said during a meeting of the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés on October 14.

He thanked his foreign partners for their support of Ukraine and expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation to strengthen global security.

"Ukraine has gained invaluable experience in countering Russian aggression in all its dimensions and is ready to share this with all countries of good will to protect their national interests. We are ready and open to cooperation for a comprehensive peace," Budanov emphasized.

During the event, representatives of foreign countries observed a minute of silence in memory of the GUR soldiers who fell in the fight against the aggressor state of Russia and laid flowers at the Memorial to Ukrainian Intelligence Officers.

Tags: #aggressor #budanov

MORE ABOUT

12:21 15.09.2025
Trump finally calls Russia aggressor in war with Ukraine

Trump finally calls Russia aggressor in war with Ukraine

11:22 14.08.2025
DPRK joins elite ranks as third global force to master modern warfare - Budanov

DPRK joins elite ranks as third global force to master modern warfare - Budanov

14:35 12.08.2025
Budanov inspects positions at Snake island, gas production platforms in Black Sea

Budanov inspects positions at Snake island, gas production platforms in Black Sea

09:06 06.08.2025
Budanov to Ukrainians: stop taking Moscow's bait

Budanov to Ukrainians: stop taking Moscow's bait

19:18 05.08.2025
Russia helps DPRK modernize nuclear weapons carriers – Budanov

Russia helps DPRK modernize nuclear weapons carriers – Budanov

21:46 23.07.2025
Budanov says there’re no enemies of Ukraine in Trump's team, Kellogg is key figure

Budanov says there’re no enemies of Ukraine in Trump's team, Kellogg is key figure

14:32 22.07.2025
Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036 – Budanov

Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036 – Budanov

16:49 09.07.2025
Budanov calls for implementation of ‘peace through strength’ at meeting with reps of American Foreign Policy Council

Budanov calls for implementation of ‘peace through strength’ at meeting with reps of American Foreign Policy Council

11:38 02.07.2025
Invaders can launch up to 500 drones at a time across Ukraine, but not every day – Budanov

Invaders can launch up to 500 drones at a time across Ukraine, but not every day – Budanov

14:37 10.06.2025
Russia improves ballistic missiles with Pyongyang, establishes production of kamikaze drones – Budanov

Russia improves ballistic missiles with Pyongyang, establishes production of kamikaze drones – Budanov

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

Zelenskyy: Foreign intel chief reports on Russian plan for further military use of Belarus

HACC closes case of ex-minister Pyvovarsky due to the statute of limitations

LATEST

Rutte: More than half of NATO allies join PURL initiative

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

Shmyhal at Ramstein: FPV, ISR, other UAVs are existential for holding front

Pistorius: We’re intensifying cooperation between defense industries of Germany and Ukraine, launching initiative to modernize weapons supplied to AFU

Stefanchuk to UK Parliament: Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force

Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening school security measures

AD
AD