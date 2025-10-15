If Kremlin left unchecked, hybrid aggression against EU and NATO will only intensify – Budanov

Russia will escalate hybrid aggression against European Union and NATO states if Moscow does not feel resistance, stated Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

"Let’s have no illusions. Putin’s true intentions are to continue and intensify aggression. His current targets are the European Union and NATO countries, which the Kremlin sees as the main threat to the rule of the Russian authoritarian regime. Currently, only the first stages of the ‘hybrid war’ doctrine are apparently being implemented in Europe. If the Kremlin isn’t stopped and given a decisive and painful rebuff, hybrid aggression against EU and NATO countries will only spread and intensify," Budanov said during a meeting of the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés on October 14.

He thanked his foreign partners for their support of Ukraine and expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation to strengthen global security.

"Ukraine has gained invaluable experience in countering Russian aggression in all its dimensions and is ready to share this with all countries of good will to protect their national interests. We are ready and open to cooperation for a comprehensive peace," Budanov emphasized.

During the event, representatives of foreign countries observed a minute of silence in memory of the GUR soldiers who fell in the fight against the aggressor state of Russia and laid flowers at the Memorial to Ukrainian Intelligence Officers.