Budanov appointed head of President’s Office of Ukraine – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Kyrylo Budanov as head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

Decree of the head of state No. 5/2026 was published on Friday evening.

By another decree No. 3/2026, Budanov was dismissed from the post of head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

By other decrees (No. 6/2026 and No. 7/2026), Oleh Ivaschenko was appointed Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and dismissed from the position of Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.