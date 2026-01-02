Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:24 02.01.2026

Budanov appointed head of President’s Office of Ukraine – decree

1 min read
Budanov appointed head of President’s Office of Ukraine – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Kyrylo Budanov as head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

Decree of the head of state No. 5/2026 was published on Friday evening.

By another decree No. 3/2026, Budanov was dismissed from the post of head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

By other decrees (No. 6/2026 and No. 7/2026), Oleh Ivaschenko was appointed Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and dismissed from the position of Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Tags: #appointment #budanov

MORE ABOUT

16:47 02.01.2026
Budanov's appointment as head of President's Office is signal to military about opportunity to build a career after the war - MP Arakhamia

Budanov's appointment as head of President's Office is signal to military about opportunity to build a career after the war - MP Arakhamia

15:12 02.01.2026
I accepted Zelenskyy's offer to head the Office of the Head of State - Budanov

I accepted Zelenskyy's offer to head the Office of the Head of State - Budanov

13:50 02.01.2026
Zelenskyy proposes Budanov head the Office of the President

Zelenskyy proposes Budanov head the Office of the President

18:25 25.12.2025
Budanov calls on Ukrainians to 'stand up for each other' on occasion of Christmas

Budanov calls on Ukrainians to 'stand up for each other' on occasion of Christmas

12:02 25.12.2025
Budanov visits combat positions of GUR special forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction

Budanov visits combat positions of GUR special forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction

17:43 22.12.2025
Budanov optimistic about future of peace talks – media

Budanov optimistic about future of peace talks – media

19:34 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy: After returning to Ukraine, I will hold several consultations on appointment of President’s Office chief

Zelenskyy: After returning to Ukraine, I will hold several consultations on appointment of President’s Office chief

13:39 29.11.2025
Zelenskyy holding meeting with Budanov

Zelenskyy holding meeting with Budanov

20:21 17.11.2025
Budanov on Midas case: Anti-corruption agencies do excellent job exposing illegal scheme

Budanov on Midas case: Anti-corruption agencies do excellent job exposing illegal scheme

16:06 12.11.2025
Zelenskyy instructs military intelligence to carry out measures in Ukraine's interests

Zelenskyy instructs military intelligence to carry out measures in Ukraine's interests

HOT NEWS

Forced evacuation of children announced in 44 settlements in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk regions

Klymenko to present candidates to replace head of Border Guard Service, Deineko to continue working at Interior Ministry – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: From today, Ivaschenko to continue to serve Ukraine in military intelligence

Russian strike on Kharkiv claims at least 19 victims, including 6-month-old child

Zelenskyy to submit proposals for updating the SBI for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada

LATEST

Emergency rescue operation in Kharkiv continues, 12 people rescued – State Emergency Service

U.S. State Dept recommends citizens prepare wills, funeral wishes before traveling to Russia

Kherson CHPP cannot operate normally due to Russia strikes – Naftogaz head

Forced evacuation of children announced in 44 settlements in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk regions

Erdogan plans to discuss war in Ukraine, situation in Gaza with Trump on Jan 5

Russians hit Kharkiv with Iskander missiles, 30 people injured

Finland’s President to take part in meeting of Coalition of Willing in Paris on Jan 6

Klymenko to present candidates to replace head of Border Guard Service, Deineko to continue working at Interior Ministry – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: From today, Ivaschenko to continue to serve Ukraine in military intelligence

Russian strike on Kharkiv claims at least 19 victims, including 6-month-old child

AD
AD