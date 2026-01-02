Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:47 02.01.2026

Budanov's appointment as head of President's Office is signal to military about opportunity to build a career after the war - MP Arakhamia

1 min read
Photo: Video NV @newvoiceua

The decision of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint Kyrylo Budanov as the head of his Office is a signal to the military that after the end of the war they will have opportunities to build a career, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"This is the president’s decision and we support it. I believe that this is a good signal to all the military that after the end of the war they will have many career opportunities," Arakhamia told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

According to the people’s deputy, Budanov has proven himself well both as a military man and as an administrator.

"I sincerely wish him success in his new position," Arakhamia said.

