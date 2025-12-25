Interfax-Ukraine
Budanov calls on Ukrainians to 'stand up for each other' on occasion of Christmas

Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, noted that for the twelfth year in a row Ukraine is celebrating Christmas in conditions of war against the Russian Federation, and called on Ukrainians to "stand up for each other".

"For the twelfth consecutive year, Ukraine is celebrating Christmas amid war with Russia. For many Ukrainian families, this means someone will be sorely missed at the holiday table. There are those who are currently fighting against Moscow’s evil — holding the front line so that the darkness that devours life does not advance further. They care about the purity of the sky so that the Christmas star can be seen. There are those who are saving lives right now, calming patients, administering anesthesia, performing surgeries, and stitching up wounds. Those who are in captivity, waiting to return to their native Ukraine," the press service quotes Budanov as saying.

According to the intelligence chief, on Christmas Day, "it is important to remember that we Ukrainians are one big family.

"We have no other home than Ukraine. Humanity is our national trait. The most precious things to us are our traditions, language, culture, and land. That is why we have chosen to fight for ourselves and our homeland. We must stand up for each other, support our loved ones, be responsible citizens, and drive away despair. Then we will be able to overcome everything," he urged.

Budanov added that Christmas is "a symbol of love and hope for a bright future, a sign of the cyclical movement of good, which always overcomes dense darkness. And so it will be!"

