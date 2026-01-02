Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:50 02.01.2026

Zelenskyy proposes Budanov head the Office of the President

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR MO), Kyrylo Budanov, head the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"I met with Kirill Budanov and offered him to head the Office of the President of Ukraine. Now Ukraine needs more focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track in negotiations, and the Office of the President will serve to fulfill primarily such tasks of our state," Zelenskyy wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the president, Budanov has special experience in these areas and sufficient strength to achieve results.

In addition, Zelenskyy instructed the new head of the Office of the President, in cooperation with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and other necessary leaders and institutions, to update and submit for approval the strategic foundations of Ukraine’s defense and development and further steps.

In turn, Budanov reposted the message of the President of Ukraine on Telegram, but without comments.

The website of the GUR MO notes that the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, was appointed by the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated August 5, 2020 No. 308/2020

Heads the Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine (2022).

Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (2022).

Engaged in sports scuba diving and underwater orienteering.

In the ranks of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine - since 2007.

