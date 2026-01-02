I accepted Zelenskyy's offer to head the Office of the Head of State - Budanov

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Kyrylo Budanov has accepted the offer of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to head the Office of the Head of State.

"I continue to serve Ukraine. I consider the position of Head of the Office of the President as another milestone of responsibility to the country. For me, it is an honor and a responsibility - at a historic time for Ukraine to focus on critically important issues of the strategic security of our state," he wrote in Telegram on Friday.

Budanov thanked the President of Ukraine for his trust and the entire team of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for their joint work.

"I thank all my comrades-in-arms and the entire team of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for their joint work. We must continue to do our part - to beat the enemy, defend Ukraine and work to achieve a just peace. We continue to fight together for a free and secure future of Ukraine! Let’s stand up!" the message says.