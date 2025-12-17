Zelenskyy, Pavel discuss frontline situation, continuation of Czech initiative

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Presidents of Ukraine and the Czech Republic Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petr Pavel discussed the "strong operation" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kupiansk, diplomatic work that correlates with the situation on the battlefield, as well as the continuation of the Czech initiative.

"I spoke with the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel. I appreciate that Mr. President is closely monitoring not only diplomacy, but also the situation on the frontline. We talked about the strong operation of our soldiers in Kupiansk, which showed everything that the words from Moscow really mean," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

The President of Ukraine stressed the importance of "letting the world know the truth: Ukrainians are defending their positions, and this provides the right basis for diplomatic work, which we also discussed today."

"We also talked about continuing the Czech initiative, which has already given Ukraine 1.8 million rounds of ammunition, and there will be more deliveries by the end of the year. There is potential to provide Ukraine with shells next year as well. We must implement all important initiatives," Zeoenskyy said.

"We have coordinated our next contacts and meetings. Thank you for your help," the head of the Ukrainian state said.