Czech President: For peace plan to be fair, it must not punish the victim more than the perpetrator

Czech President Petr Pavel insists that Ukraine and Europe must be fully involved in developing proposals to end the war.

“Details of the latest proposal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine are not official yet. It remains the case that the bloodshed could stop at once with a ceasefire, which Russia continues to refuse. For the peace plan to be just, it must not punish the victim or overlook the crimes committed. And for it to last, it must guarantee Ukraine’s sovereignty, ability to chart its own course, and decent future,” Pavel said on X.

“Ukrainians and Europeans know Russia all too well and need credible assurances that this aggression will not return. That is why Ukraine and Europe must have a full say in any settlement,” the message reads.