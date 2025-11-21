Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:02 21.11.2025

Czech President: For peace plan to be fair, it must not punish the victim more than the perpetrator

1 min read
Czech President: For peace plan to be fair, it must not punish the victim more than the perpetrator

Czech President Petr Pavel insists that Ukraine and Europe must be fully involved in developing proposals to end the war.

“Details of the latest proposal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine are not official yet. It remains the case that the bloodshed could stop at once with a ceasefire, which Russia continues to refuse. For the peace plan to be just, it must not punish the victim or overlook the crimes committed. And for it to last, it must guarantee Ukraine’s sovereignty, ability to chart its own course, and decent future,” Pavel said on X.

“Ukrainians and Europeans know Russia all too well and need credible assurances that this aggression will not return. That is why Ukraine and Europe must have a full say in any settlement,” the message reads.

Tags: #russia #war #czech_republic

MORE ABOUT

19:43 21.11.2025
Invaders gradually penetrating into center of Pokrovsk from south

Invaders gradually penetrating into center of Pokrovsk from south

13:58 21.11.2025
Russia yet to receive new American proposals regarding Ukraine - Peskov

Russia yet to receive new American proposals regarding Ukraine - Peskov

10:22 21.11.2025
Finnish president urges coordinated response to Trump peace plan

Finnish president urges coordinated response to Trump peace plan

09:25 21.11.2025
Russia loses 83 soldiers on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

Russia loses 83 soldiers on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

09:24 21.11.2025
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers, 65 units of special equipment over day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,050 soldiers, 65 units of special equipment over day - General Staff

09:19 21.11.2025
USA at UN: new sanctions against Russia possible

USA at UN: new sanctions against Russia possible

09:49 20.11.2025
In order to stop this war, Ukrainians and Europeans must also agree to any plans – Kallas

In order to stop this war, Ukrainians and Europeans must also agree to any plans – Kallas

09:05 20.11.2025
US official announces continued work on Ukraine war settlement plan

US official announces continued work on Ukraine war settlement plan

20:30 19.11.2025
Russia declares Ukrainian computer game developer GSC Game World 'undesirable organization'

Russia declares Ukrainian computer game developer GSC Game World 'undesirable organization'

19:53 19.11.2025
US peace plan provides for Ukraine to give up part of its territory, arms – media

US peace plan provides for Ukraine to give up part of its territory, arms – media

HOT NEWS

Political games must stop, parliament of warring country must work together – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to offer alternatives to provisions of ‘plan 28’, but without grounds to accuse Ukraine of being reluctant to peace

Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

Zelenskyy after meeting with Sybiha: Now we hold hourly meetings, calls and work on things that can change a lot

LATEST

Meloni backs the need for security guarantees in peace plan for Ukraine, other elements require study

Zelenskyy discusses with Rutte US-proposed plan to end the war

Putin considers it possible to take Trump's plan as basis for peaceful settlement

Odesa TCK briefs on explosion, death of a person

Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses US peace proposals with Costa and von der Leyen

Ukraine's National Police charge group members who illegally seized Bukovel land worth nearly UAH 20.5 mln

Planned US security guarantees to Ukraine don’t include direct military assistance

Ukrainian and Lithuanian defense ministers discuss strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Pope Leo XIV hosts group of Ukrainian children

AD
AD