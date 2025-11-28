Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:05 28.11.2025

Gift for Putin Czech initiative reviewing plans to purchase Flamingo missile – media

1 min read

The Czech initiative "Gift for Putin" (Darek pro Putina) is reviewing plans to purchase the Flamingo missile, due to the fact that the missile manufacturer is allegedly connected to Timur Mindich, who found himself at the center of a corruption scandal in the energy sector, iDNES.cz has reported.

"The Czech initiative 'Gift for Putin' is reviewing plans to purchase the Flamingo missile, for which CZK 12.5 million were collected as part of the commemoration of Dana Drábová. The missile manufacturer is connected to Ukrainian 'businessman' Timur Mindich, who found himself at the center of a giant corruption scandal," the publication said on Friday.

"We are currently resolving this issue. We are looking for an alternative and are continuing negotiations with them," founder of the Gift for Putin initiative Dalibor Dědek said. The initiative still has the funds raised in its account and has not transferred them to the Fire Point company, which produces Flamingo missiles.

As previously reported, in the Czech Republic, the Gift for Putin (Darek pro Putina) initiative raised funds, in particular, for six howitzers for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter worth $3 million.

Tags: #czech_republic #gift #flamingo

MORE ABOUT

19:02 21.11.2025
Czech President: For peace plan to be fair, it must not punish the victim more than the perpetrator

Czech President: For peace plan to be fair, it must not punish the victim more than the perpetrator

16:17 23.10.2025
Czech Republic already assisting Ukraine in recovery from Russian attacks - Zelenskyy after meeting with Fiala

Czech Republic already assisting Ukraine in recovery from Russian attacks - Zelenskyy after meeting with Fiala

17:45 21.10.2025
Czech Republic to build, deliver modern satellite to Ukraine – MFA

Czech Republic to build, deliver modern satellite to Ukraine – MFA

21:57 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy, President of Czech Republic discuss continued assistance, incl supply of artillery shells, exchanged new ideas

Zelenskyy, President of Czech Republic discuss continued assistance, incl supply of artillery shells, exchanged new ideas

19:33 04.09.2025
Czech Republic to supply Ukraine with 1.5 mln large-caliber shells by year end

Czech Republic to supply Ukraine with 1.5 mln large-caliber shells by year end

10:03 04.09.2025
Czech Republic to allocate over EUR40 mln annually for Ukraine's recovery in 2026–2030

Czech Republic to allocate over EUR40 mln annually for Ukraine's recovery in 2026–2030

17:28 03.09.2025
Ukrainian Fire Point to produce fuel for its long-range Flamingo missiles in Denmark

Ukrainian Fire Point to produce fuel for its long-range Flamingo missiles in Denmark

16:48 14.08.2025
Czech Republic opens diplomatic mission in Dnipro

Czech Republic opens diplomatic mission in Dnipro

20:29 11.08.2025
Ukraine should not slow down reforms, question rule of law – Czech FM on European integration

Ukraine should not slow down reforms, question rule of law – Czech FM on European integration

20:01 08.08.2025
Zelenskyy informs Czech PM about efforts to ensure real peace

Zelenskyy informs Czech PM about efforts to ensure real peace

HOT NEWS

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

Yermak submits resignation letter – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to hold consultations with candidates for President's Office head on Sat

LATEST

Among candidates for President's Office head post is current PM, First Dpty PM, Dpty Head of President's Office Palisa, Budanov, Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

'Fatal combination:' Tusk comments on resignations in Ukraine amid events surrounding Trump's 'peace plan'

Poroshenko on Yermak's resignation: Unity, new pro-European coalition, new professional govt needed

Norway intends to allocate $8.4 bln in 2026 to support Ukraine

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Szijjártó on Orbán-Putin meeting: If peace summit takes place, it will be held in Budapest

European Commission on Yermak's resignation: We see news, follow situation closely

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

AD
AD