Gift for Putin Czech initiative reviewing plans to purchase Flamingo missile – media

The Czech initiative "Gift for Putin" (Darek pro Putina) is reviewing plans to purchase the Flamingo missile, due to the fact that the missile manufacturer is allegedly connected to Timur Mindich, who found himself at the center of a corruption scandal in the energy sector, iDNES.cz has reported.

"The Czech initiative 'Gift for Putin' is reviewing plans to purchase the Flamingo missile, for which CZK 12.5 million were collected as part of the commemoration of Dana Drábová. The missile manufacturer is connected to Ukrainian 'businessman' Timur Mindich, who found himself at the center of a giant corruption scandal," the publication said on Friday.

"We are currently resolving this issue. We are looking for an alternative and are continuing negotiations with them," founder of the Gift for Putin initiative Dalibor Dědek said. The initiative still has the funds raised in its account and has not transferred them to the Fire Point company, which produces Flamingo missiles.

As previously reported, in the Czech Republic, the Gift for Putin (Darek pro Putina) initiative raised funds, in particular, for six howitzers for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter worth $3 million.