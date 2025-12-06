Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:53 06.12.2025

Americans and Ukrainians agree on framework of security arrangements, discuss necessary deterrence capabilities to sustain lasting peace – Dept of State

2 min read
The US State Department released a press statement regarding the recent meeting between Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff General Andriy Hnatov.

It is noted that over two days, Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff General Andriy Hnatov “for constructive discussions on advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine.”

“Today, the group had their sixth meeting over the past two weeks. Secretary Umerov reaffirmed that Ukraine’s priority is securing a settlement that protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the safety of Ukrainians, and provides a stable foundation for a prosperous democratic future. The participants discussed the results of recent meeting of the American side with the Russians and steps that could lead to ending this war. The American and Ukrainians also agreed on the framework of security arrangements and discussed necessary deterrence capabilities to sustain a lasting peace,” the statement reads.

It is noted that both parties agreed that real progress toward any agreement depends on Russia’s readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of killings.

“Parties also separately reviewed the future prosperity agenda which aims to support Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, joint U.S.–Ukraine economic initiatives, and long-term recovery projects” the document reads.

It is noted that American and Ukrainian parties underscored that an end to the war and credible steps toward ceasefire and de-escalation are necessary to prevent renewed aggression and to enable Ukraine’s comprehensive redevelopment plan, designed to make the nation stronger and more prosperous than before the war.

Parties will reconvene tomorrow to continue advancing the discussions.

