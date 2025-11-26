OSCE working on analyzing potential scenarios for return of Ukrainians home due to end of EU protection

The OSCE is working on analyzing potential challenges and scenarios that may arise as a result of the return of a significant number of Ukrainians home as a result of the end of the European Union’s temporary protection for Ukrainians in 2027, the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine said.

"The parties discussed the current risks of trafficking, in particular in the context of the end of the EU Temporary Protection for Ukrainians in 2027. The OSCE is currently working on analyzing potential challenges and scenarios that may arise as a result of the return of a significant number of Ukrainians home," the ministry said in a statement following a meeting between Minister Denys Uliutin and OSCE Special Representative and Coordinator for Combating Human Trafficking Kari Johnstone.

It is noted that during the meeting, the possibilities of information interaction with international companies were considered to simplify the mechanisms for providing contact information and assistance routes to Ukrainians, in particular, the focus of the work was on both Ukrainian citizens and migrants from other countries who may be vulnerable to trafficking.

The parties agreed to develop interaction and strengthen coordination, taking into account the planned OSCE activities and available resources.

As reported, the European Union is preparing rules for ending the period of temporary protection for citizens of Ukraine. Recommendations on the gradual transition to legal residence or return home were published by the EU Council. As noted in the document, temporary protection for Ukrainians in EU countries is valid until March 4, 2027.

In October, Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Uliutin said the department is working on a Strategy for the Return of Citizens from Abroad to Ukraine.