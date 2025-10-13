Zelenskyy after talks with Kallas: There is progress on frozen Russian assets

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas in Kyiv, during which the parties discussed energy, the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, as well as frozen Russian assets.

"First of all, we discussed energy... Second, we discussed the 19th package of sanctions, and here we will really also begin to approach a positive decision on the sanctions package... We also discussed frozen Russian assets – there is progress here," Zelenskyy said during a press conference on Monday.

He also discussed the SAFE program with Kallas and the opening of clusters on joining the EU.

"I understand that there are some representatives who are still blocking, but this is a political blockage, and we need to work with this. We also expect additional artillery shells," the president added.

In turn, Kallas said the EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions, as well as a package of support for Ukraine in the energy sector.

She also called on other EU member states to join the financing of a special tribunal to consider crimes of Russian aggression.

In addition, according to her, Ukraine has done a lot to fulfill the conditions necessary for joining the EU, and Europe is working to make progress on this issue.

Kallas emphasized that it was also important that work was underway to use frozen assets through the reparations loan. She noted that it was clear Russia bore responsibility for the damage inflicted on Ukraine, which was why the reparations loan scheme had been developed. The official expressed hope that the plan would be approved, allowing Ukraine to use the funds for its needs.