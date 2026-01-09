Kallas: Russia’s use of Oreshnik missile is clear escalation against Ukraine, meant as warning to Europe and USA

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said Putin does not want peace and that Russia's use of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile was intended to warn the European Union and the United States.

“Putin doesn’t want peace, Russia’s reply to diplomacy is more missiles and destruction. This deadly pattern of recurring major Russian strikes will repeat itself until we help Ukraine break it. Russia’s reported use of an Oreshnik missile is a clear escalation against Ukraine and meant as a warning to Europe and to the US,” she said on X.

Kallas stressed that EU countries must “dig deeper into their air-defence stocks and deliver now.”

“We must also further raise the cost of this war for Moscow, including through tougher sanctions,” she stressed.

As reported, Russia likely used the Oreshnik missile in the attack on Lviv. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy noted on Telegram: "This is the first time this type of strike has been used against Lviv during a full-scale war. The city is located less than 70 kilometers from the border with the European Union. This is a clear signal to our international partners: Russia's war does not stop at any border."