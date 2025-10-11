McDonald’s opens 115th restaurant in Ukraine

FDI McDonald’s Ukraine Ltd., which develops the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, opened a new establishment on October 10 in the village of Lypyny (62 Okruzhna Street), which is at the entrance to the city of Lutsk, the company’s press service reports.

This restaurant became the 115th in the chain and the seventh, implemented in partnership with the filling station. The opening is part of the chain’s development strategy along highways. The new restaurant is located on the Lutsk bypass and at the entrance to the city from the Rivne side, it was implemented in partnership with WOG, which is under construction and will soon open nearby.

The restaurant, with an area of ​​over 470 square meters, has 115 seats in the hall and another 134 on the terrace. McDonald’s is the third establishment of the chain in Volyn region, thanks to which 60 jobs have been created.

The first McDonald’s establishment in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv. Currently, 115 restaurants operate in Ukraine, another 15 restaurants are closed due to safety requirements.