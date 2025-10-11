Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:12 11.10.2025

McDonald’s opens 115th restaurant in Ukraine

1 min read
McDonald’s opens 115th restaurant in Ukraine

FDI McDonald’s Ukraine Ltd., which develops the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, opened a new establishment on October 10 in the village of Lypyny (62 Okruzhna Street), which is at the entrance to the city of Lutsk, the company’s press service reports.

This restaurant became the 115th in the chain and the seventh, implemented in partnership with the filling station. The opening is part of the chain’s development strategy along highways. The new restaurant is located on the Lutsk bypass and at the entrance to the city from the Rivne side, it was implemented in partnership with WOG, which is under construction and will soon open nearby.

The restaurant, with an area of ​​over 470 square meters, has 115 seats in the hall and another 134 on the terrace. McDonald’s is the third establishment of the chain in Volyn region, thanks to which 60 jobs have been created.

The first McDonald’s establishment in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv. Currently, 115 restaurants operate in Ukraine, another 15 restaurants are closed due to safety requirements.

Tags: #mcdonalds #lutsk

MORE ABOUT

15:27 14.08.2025
McDonald's in Ukraine transfers over UAH 17.6 mln for construction of charitable space in Okhmatdyt

McDonald's in Ukraine transfers over UAH 17.6 mln for construction of charitable space in Okhmatdyt

12:27 09.07.2025
Lutsk hit by largest Russian attack since full-scale invasion – Shmyhal

Lutsk hit by largest Russian attack since full-scale invasion – Shmyhal

09:04 09.07.2025
Enemy attacks Lutsk with rockets, drones – mayor

Enemy attacks Lutsk with rockets, drones – mayor

17:32 13.06.2025
McDonald's opens new restaurant in Lviv

McDonald's opens new restaurant in Lviv

12:51 07.06.2025
Death toll from Russian overnight attack on Lutsk rises to 2

Death toll from Russian overnight attack on Lutsk rises to 2

21:56 06.06.2025
Bodies of two more dead found under rubble in Lutsk, 30 injured

Bodies of two more dead found under rubble in Lutsk, 30 injured

16:11 06.06.2025
Bodies of young couple found under rubble of house in Lutsk – media

Bodies of young couple found under rubble of house in Lutsk – media

14:58 06.06.2025
Number of victims in Lutsk increases to 16 people – SES

Number of victims in Lutsk increases to 16 people – SES

09:22 26.08.2024
Apartment building damaged in Lutsk amid Russian attack

Apartment building damaged in Lutsk amid Russian attack

15:38 02.07.2024
Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross receive training in Lutsk

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross receive training in Lutsk

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian, US leaders discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, related agreements

Zelenskyy - Trump: If war in Middle East can be stopped, so can others, incl this Russian war

Zelenskyy now talking with Trump – Yermak

Zelenskyy discusses with European leaders next steps on civilian protection, economic support, and defense assistance for Ukraine

Fifty-four enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 21 strike UAVs hit six locations

LATEST

EU to introduce new Entry/Exit System from Oct 12

Ukrainian, US leaders discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, related agreements

Zelenskyy - Trump: If war in Middle East can be stopped, so can others, incl this Russian war

Zelenskyy now talking with Trump – Yermak

Govt streamlines evacuation process from frontline communities

SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery 1,400 km from Ukraine – source

President signs law on payments of UAH 50,000 to defenders released from captivity

Putin takes advantage of world’s attention on Middle East peace process – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy discusses with European leaders next steps on civilian protection, economic support, and defense assistance for Ukraine

Russia inflicts significant damage on hydroelectric power plants in Oct 10 attack – ex-Energy Minister

AD
AD