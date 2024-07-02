Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross receive training in Lutsk

Mobile rehabilitation teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross received professional training in Lutsk.

"Representatives of five regions, where services of mobile rehabilitation teams have been introduced for more than three months, as well as teams, which are receiving training from the technical sector of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross and will soon start to work, underwent the training," the Ukrainian Red Cross said on Facebook on Tuesday.

During three days, the trainees mastered the following topics: Selection and Provision of Auxiliary Rehabilitation Tools, Patient Care, and Patient Transfers.

The knowledge and skills gained by the training participants will allow them to conduct similar trainings at the request from the related fields of the Ukrainian Red Cross and representatives of other organizations. The training of teams is necessary to provide residents of distant regions of Ukraine and vulnerable citizens with the physical rehabilitation services.

The training was organized with the assistance of the German Red Cross. Physical therapist from the Japanese Red Cross Hisamoto Nakashima was present at the training for technical assistance. He shared with the participants practical skills and knowledge in his field.

The Japanese Red Cross supports the work of mobile rehabilitation teams in two regions of Ukraine and is ready to provide technical assistance to the regions which need it.

The Ukrainian Red Cross plans to continue holding educational and practical events aimed at enhancing physical therapy knowledge and raising awareness of evidence-based rehabilitation methods among the population.