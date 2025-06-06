Bodies of young couple found under rubble of house in Lutsk – media

The bodies of a young couple, Mykola and Ivanka, were found under the rubble of a house in Lutsk, the We Are Ukraine TV channel reported from the site where the enemy shell hit.

As reported by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polischuk, as of 15:00, a man's body was found under the rubble in one of the apartments in a building damaged in the attack in Lutsk. "Unfortunately, as of this minute, we have one person killed by an enemy strike, a young guy whom rescuers found under the rubble of a multi-story building," he wrote on Telegram.

By this time, two people were missing. Now rescuers are continuing to search for a young woman who lived with the deceased. "The house is panel, and this significantly complicates the work. Part of the house is dangerous and can simply collapse, there may be victims," ​​the official said.

Relatives say the couple planned to get married. They lived on the 8th floor of the building that was hit by the Russians. The bodies were found in the basement, because the entire structure of the entrance collapsed.