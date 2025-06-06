Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:11 06.06.2025

Bodies of young couple found under rubble of house in Lutsk – media

1 min read

The bodies of a young couple, Mykola and Ivanka, were found under the rubble of a house in Lutsk, the We Are Ukraine TV channel reported from the site where the enemy shell hit.

As reported by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polischuk, as of 15:00, a man's body was found under the rubble in one of the apartments in a building damaged in the attack in Lutsk. "Unfortunately, as of this minute, we have one person killed by an enemy strike, a young guy whom rescuers found under the rubble of a multi-story building," he wrote on Telegram.

By this time, two people were missing. Now rescuers are continuing to search for a young woman who lived with the deceased. "The house is panel, and this significantly complicates the work. Part of the house is dangerous and can simply collapse, there may be victims," ​​the official said.

Relatives say the couple planned to get married. They lived on the 8th floor of the building that was hit by the Russians. The bodies were found in the basement, because the entire structure of the entrance collapsed.

Tags: #lutsk

MORE ABOUT

14:58 06.06.2025
Number of victims in Lutsk increases to 16 people – SES

Number of victims in Lutsk increases to 16 people – SES

09:22 26.08.2024
Apartment building damaged in Lutsk amid Russian attack

Apartment building damaged in Lutsk amid Russian attack

15:38 02.07.2024
Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross receive training in Lutsk

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross receive training in Lutsk

18:27 15.08.2023
Swedish SKF reports missile hit its plant in Lutsk, killing three – media

Swedish SKF reports missile hit its plant in Lutsk, killing three – media

09:12 15.08.2023
As result of enemy attack in Lutsk, three people killed, three wounded – administration

As result of enemy attack in Lutsk, three people killed, three wounded – administration

17:51 24.01.2023
Flemish government of Belgium hands over generators to city hospital, water and waste-water company of Lutsk – URCS

Flemish government of Belgium hands over generators to city hospital, water and waste-water company of Lutsk – URCS

13:28 11.03.2022
Death toll from shelling of Lutsk airfield rises to four – mayor

Death toll from shelling of Lutsk airfield rises to four – mayor

09:39 11.03.2022
Two soldiers killed, six wounded due to airstrike on airport of Lutsk - regional administration

Two soldiers killed, six wounded due to airstrike on airport of Lutsk - regional administration

09:21 11.03.2022
Agressor attacks Lutsk airport, there is casualty - mayor

Agressor attacks Lutsk airport, there is casualty - mayor

17:28 23.07.2020
Court arrests 'Lutsk hostage taker' without setting bail

Court arrests 'Lutsk hostage taker' without setting bail

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Some 406 enemy air attack targets out of 452 downed this night

Three rescuers of SES die while eliminating consequences of enemy strikes in Kyiv, 14 more injured

No such peace initiatives in world that Russia would not reject, they must be responsible for this – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Level of on-time delivery of Ukrposhta shipments reaches 98%

Share of air alarms in shopping centers in May amounts to 8.4% of working time - Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers

Stefanishyna declares all sanction documents signed by her regarding Poroshenko submitted to court for consideration

Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Ukraine celebrates Journalist Day: charity concert in support of the military

At night, Russia ‘responds’ to downed plane with attack on civilians in Ukraine – Sybiha

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Ternopil and Lutsk

Kellogg on strikes on Russian aviation: this could be impetus for peace

Zaporizhia NPP training center attacked by UAVs fourth time this year

AD
AD